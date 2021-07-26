BTS’ Mic Drop becomes their fourth MV to reach 1 Billion views on YouTube

BTS’ ARMYs dance with joy as BTS’ famous collaboration song ‘Mic Drop’ becomes their forth music video to garner over 1 Billion views on YouTube after ‘DNA’, ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘Dynamite’ on July 26, around 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST). The boys once again created history by becoming the first ever Kpop boy group to achieve this milestone. ‘Mic Drop’ is a B-side track of their album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ which was released in September 2017 as the first album of the ‘Love Yourself Trilogy’.

Here’s the music video for ‘Mic Drop’.

The music video reached the milestone in a timespan of 3 years, 8 months and 2 days.

‘Mic Drop’ is also officially the first song by a South Korean group to stay on the World Digital Song Sales Chart for an impressive 150 weeks and peaked at No. 28 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The song (Steve Aoki and Desiigner remix) was also certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America(RIAA), back in 2018.

Other BTS’ songs we can expect to reach this achievement in the near future are ‘Fake Love’ and ‘Idol’ with approximately 972 Million and 968 Million views respectively.

The septet is one amongst the only three South Korean artists to have at least one song with over 1 Billion views on YouTube, the other two being BLACKPINK and Psy.

‘Mic Drop’ isn’t BTS’ only collaboration with Steve Aoki as the two have worked together on other songs like ‘The Truth Untold’ and ‘Waste in on me’.

How do you feel about Mic Drop reaching 1 Billion views on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below.