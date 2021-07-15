BTS might be collaborating with Coldplay and we are here for it; BigHit responds

Rumours have started doing the rounds for an upcoming song between the 2 groups. Further details, including the response from music label BigHit Music below.

The time may have come for another hit album from Coldplay already!

And what more is world-class singers and performers, BTS are speculated to be a part of it.

Bighit Music has refrained from confirming their mega-hit artist BTS's involvement in the song from Coldplay by saying ‘It’s difficult to confirm’. Earlier, a lyrics site included BTS in the featuring section for an upcoming song by Coldplay titled ‘My Universe’ raising the suspicion.

Both the artists always appreciate each other's talent.

Previously, BTS have mentioned how they consider Coldplay to be one of their dream collaborations and expressed their desire to collaborate with the British group at the first chance available. BTS also covered Coldplay's song 'Fix You' for a performance on MTV Unplugged.

Coldplay themselves have always held the Bangtan Boys in high regard and have had nothing but praises for the group. They visited South Korea a few months ago, giving light to the rumours of a possible collab between the two world-famous groups. The 4-member British group is set to release their new album in the coming months.

Fans think the refusal of Bighit Music to confirm the news is all the more reason to believe it to be true. The ARMY (BTS' fandom) have already started trending hashtags and making the most of the situation.

BTS released their newest song ‘Permission to Dance’ last week. Their last release, single ‘Butter’ is still charting high on the music charts by remaining at the top spot for seven consecutive weeks.

Both the groups are slated to perform on the ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24 hour special event on 25 September. We are looking forward to new music from both the artists.

