BTS' Mikrokosmos to be reinterpreted in traditional orchestra recital; To offer an elevated musical experience

The global septet has always taken pride in their traditional culture and helped expand it internationally. Now, the National Orchestra of Korea will be reineprenting BTS’ music to attract younger audiences. Read on to know more.

BTS has been one of the greatest pioneers of Korean music, heralding the establishment of South Korean culture as a global phenomenon at large. Since their debut, along with bringing global reception, they have also provided firm support to the traditional culture and arts, helping them flourish at all stages.

This time around, they are indirectly helping for the continued sustenance and major revival of ‘Gugak’, i.e., traditional Korean music. For this endeavour, The National Orchestra of Korea will be playing from one of BTS’ hit albums, the track called ‘Mikrokosmos’. Additionally, a rendition will also be put forth, covering the soundtrack from the hit mobile game ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom’. More traditional orchestral pieces that will be played include: ‘River’ and ‘House of Emotions’ by famed composer Choi Ji Hye, and ‘Time of Dew’ composed by Hwang Ho Jun.

According to representatives, the recital is meant to be a significant part of the orchestra’s seasonal program. These events are held to attract younger audiences to receive real-life experiences regarding Gugak, and hopefully encourage them to take it up in the future. It is hoped that such programs will keep the traditions alive for upcoming generations.

For this massive event, Vice Conductor Lee Seung Hweon will take the baton. The content is being developed in such a way that it will appeal to an audience of all ages. In a press release, it was also informed that the performance of BTS’ ‘Mikrokosmos’ would be multi-sensory, making use of video images, lightings across stage and seats, to upgrade the experience and give an illusion of ‘floating in space’.

To increase the reach and impact of the program, a partnership has been entered with local mobile carrier SK Telecom. To that end, a recording of the orchestra’s performance would be available online via the streaming platform Wavve. For those who can attend in person, the orchestra, under the umbrella of the National Theatre of Korea, will conduct the anticipated recital on June 11, at the theatre in central Seoul.

For more information, you can check out the National Orchestra of Korea’s website here.

What do you think about BTS’ music creating more bridges for young people to connect to their roots? Let us know in the comments below!

