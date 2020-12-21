BTS Milestones 2020: From supporting BLM to Grammy nomination; 5 key moments from the septet's memorable year

BTS has managed to make 2020 their year with several milestones achieved. This includes their first-ever Grammy nomination as well as three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles to deservedly boast about.

2020 may have been a year of drastic change for the globe but adding some sunshine on our cloudy days was BTS, who arguably had the best year in their music career so far. From ringing in 2020 with their epic New Year's Eve performance at Times Square in New York to taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an entire week, the septet made 2020 'THE' year of BTS.

Many milestones were achieved in these past 12 months with a recent one being BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) named as one of TIME's Person of the Year. While having All-Kill moments with their multiple Daesang wins at Melon Music Awards (MMA) and Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), BTS also lit it up like a Dynamite at numerous American music award shows. While 2020 saw a literal entertainment industry shut down, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS worked round the clock to keep BTS ARMY distracted which included their variety show In the SOOP BTS ver., Run BTS and two online concerts (more on that below!).

While it's hard to summarise BTS' 2020 milestones, we've picked five key moments from the septet's memorable year:

BTS support Black Lives Matter

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter," BTS had tweeted on June 4 showing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. Moreover, BTS even donated USD 1 million to the movement while BTS ARMY matched a million within 24 hours prompting celebrities like John Cena to applaud the septet and its loyal fandom. "That was not politics. It was related to racism. We believe everyone deserves to be respected. That’s why we made that decision," Jin had stated to TIME when asked about BTS' donation to the BLM movement.

BTS' chart-topping albums - Map of the Soul: 7 and BE

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, BTS dropped Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21 which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 earning an impressive 422,000 units in its first week, with 347,000 in album sales in the US. With hit singles like ON and Black Swan, MOTS: 7 also features the members' solo songs like Filter and My Time which left a lasting impact as well. MOTS: 7 won Album of the Year at MMA, MAMA and Genie Music Awards and People's Choice Awards.

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of Map of the Soul Tour, BTS channelled their frustrations and gave ARMY their second album of 2020 titled BE, containing their most BTS-esque music to date, on November 20. What made this album special was every member's active involvement in all aspects of the making. This includes Jungkook directing Life Goes On MV and Jimin being the project manager. BE debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 earning 242,000 units in its first week, with 177,000 in album sales in the US.

BTS' three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles

BTS made history as the first all-South Korean group to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite which enjoyed three non-consecutive weeks atop the prestigious music chart. Moreover, BTS achieved two more Hot 100 No. 1 singles with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685's Savage Love (BTS Remix) and Life Goes On. As expected, an overjoyed BTS and BTS ARMY were ecstatic with the happy news and Twitter was alight with the septet as a constant trending topic.

BTS' first-ever Grammy nomination

Just like BTS ARMY, BTS too were at the edge of their seats waiting impatiently through the Grammys 2021 nominations live stream in the hopes of receiving their first-ever Grammy nomination. Finally, the announcement was made that BTS had been nominated in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance Category for their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite. Dynamite will be facing tough competition for a Grammy win as it's up against Justin Bieber ft. Quavo's Intentions, Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver's Exile, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and J. Balvin, Dua, Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy's Un Dia (One Day).

"First of all, we're truly honoured and we know this is a huge step and milestone, not only for us but for the music industry. It makes us even happier to know how proud our fans must be right now. It feels like our hard work has finally, kind of, paid off. Since we're nominated, if we can get a win too, it will be really amazing. Greatest honour that we can ever have. What else can we say? Call us and we're ready for the stage. Anything," RM had confessed during BTS' appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

BTS' record-breaking online concerts - Bang Bang Con: The Live and Map of the Soul ON:E

A day after celebrating FESTA 2020 (7th year anniversary), BTS hosted their first-ever online concert Bang Bang Con: The Live on June 14. With 756,000 paid viewers from more than 100 countries, Bang Bang Con: The Live earned the Guinness World Record for most viewers of a music concert live stream.

On October 10 and 11, BTS unveiled Map of the Soul ON:E, which saw the septet perform songs from Map of the Soul: 7. While it was going to be both an offline and online concert, the former had to be cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, MOTS ON:E had 993,000 paid viewers from more than 190 countries. BTS ARMY now has Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve Live to look forward to on December 31 as all artists under Big Hit (sans SEVENTEEN), including BTS, will perform along with special stages for the septet's collaborators and good friends Halsey, Steve Aoki and Lauv.

"I would like to remember 2020 a year we tried our best," RM had pondered. What a year it was for BTS, indeed!

