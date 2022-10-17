BTS’ military enlistment: ARMYs react to the news on Twitter, ‘WE LOVE YOU BTS’ trends

On the 17th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the management company, said, " BTS members have begun detailed preparations to fulfill their military service obligations, starting with Jin, who will follow the enlistment procedures after he finishes the promotions for his solo release.”

Seeing this, many ARMYs took to Twitter to react to this news. One said, “It is what you guys mean to trust you, isn’t it? Then I will. I will always trust you and wait for only you guys.” While another said, “Well BTS will be regrouping in 2025. Time will fly by so fast. ARMY still has a lot of milestones to achieve too both as fandom and personally. Absence will only make the hearts grow fonder, remember? ARMY are proud of BTS and we'll support you wholly no matter what.”

Many were happy to support BTS in all their endeavors and were already counting down the days to when they get to see them again while others were already making plans to break records even while they aren’t around to keep their popularity going. Some were scared of losing a constant that kept them grounded and others were still processing the information.

Jin's enlistment:

BTS’ military service exceptions were discussed in earnest in the political arena when the government took office. The eldest, Jin, who turned 30 this year, will be the first to enlist. After finishing the Busan concert on October 15th, Jin said, “I had a lot of thoughts and emotions while performing today. “This was the last concert we were scheduled for,” he said.

BTS' Busan concert:

On the 15th, BTS held a 'BTS ‘Yet To Come’ in BUSAN concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. Many watched the performance in 229 countries and regions around the world through face-to-face performances, 'LIVE PLAY', online live streaming, and live TV broadcasts. Their performance now feels bittersweet as they essentially bid us goodbye before they went ahead with their military enlistment process. We hope to see all the members happy and healthy in 2025!

