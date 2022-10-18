BTS military enlistment: HYBE attempts to reassure shareholders with solo and new debut plans

BTS’ enlistment plan

BTS revealed their decision to enlist starting with member Jin through a notice on October 17, that rightfully created quite the shock and uproar online. Through a notice from their company on the fan community platform Weverse, it was revealed that the members will take back their requests to delay the enlistment and begin the proceedings of their service application according to the current rules set by the ministry.

HYBE

The announcement of all seven members’ military gave rise to doubt about their future as well as the overall growth of the corporation. In response, HYBE’s CEO Park Jiwon addressed the concerns through a letter to the shareholders of the company. He emphasized on the growth of the company in an extension of the influence of BTS in the last five years. As for the future of the group, Park Jiwon revealed that the agency as well as BTS have “have long been making preparations” for this moment when the members would eventually enlist. Addressing their plans for the near future, he noted that “individual activities for several of the members are planned into the first half of 2023” for which the content has already been secured by the company. This will allow the group to be able to communicate with the fans through continued release of content.