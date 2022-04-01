BTS’ military service exemption: South Korea’s presidential transition committee to visit HYBE?

According to South Korean media outlets, the current chairman of South Korea’s incoming presidential transition committee is expected to visit HYBE Corporation on April 2. Reportedly, the primary purpose of the visit is set to revolve around discussions focused on possible military service exemption for BTS, and to discuss ways to foster the entertainment industry.

An official from the committee reportedly shared, “We will discuss with HYBE based on internal discussions on BTS’ military service matter.” The official further explained, “We will examine BTS' global performance in terms of industrial strategy and do something to listen to and support cultural industry difficulties.”

The chairman of the committee, Ahn Cheol Soo, is a former member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. In March, he was appointed as the chief of the presidential transition committee by president-elect Yoon Seok Yeol. Chairman Ahn had previously advocated for BTS’ exemption when he had been a presidential candidate, stating, “BTS is well qualified for alternative service.”

Reportedly, the committee explained that BTS’ military exemption is a key factor in the strategy for the growth of South Korea's entertainment industry. Further, based on the revision of the three military service exemption laws pending in the National Assembly, the transition committee reportedly focused on preparing military service alternatives such as art and sports personnel service or volunteer work only for popular cultural artists who are recognised for "promoting national prestige”. Chairman Ahn and the committee members are expected to hear opinions on the same in the upcoming meeting with HYBE officials.

