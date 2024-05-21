BTS: Ministry of Culture begins investigation into sajaegi allegations; to request data from music providers

BTS has been facing chart-rigging (sajaegi) allegations for a while now. Earlier, this month a series of reports emerged stating that the megastar group will be investigated following civil complaints against their sajaegi in 2017. However, despite many mixed reactions to the news, updates suggest the probe has now begun.

Korea Creative Content Agency begins investigation against BTS' alleged chart-rigging practice in 2017

On May 21, a Korean media outlet reported that KOCCA also known as Korea Creative Content Agency was conducting a new investigation against BTS’ label’s chart-rigging practice in 2017.

The accusations against the group stemmed from a few civil complaints which were first filed at the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. The complaints were then delegated to the Korea Creative Content Agency, who are now planning to reach out to BTS’ agency HYBE for a seamless investigation of this matter.

The report by Sports Kyunghyang further stated that KOCCA might request data from music service providers and after review by an advisory group, it will be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Reportedly, Korea Creative Content Agency will also request cooperation from the investigative agency and the court, if necessary. Similarly, the civil complaints against BTS will also be processed through the same procedures.

The Sajaegi accusations against BTS first arose from a blackmailing case in 2017, which caused a stir in the K-pop industry. In that year, BTS’ label BIGHIT MUSIC (then BIGHIT Entertainment) received threats from four individuals, who accused the agency of purportedly using sajaegi for a 2015 album of the group.

The recent report stated, that Mr.A, who then filed a civil complaint, said, ‘I received the first email from the defendant in 2017. In 2016, the amendment to the Music Industry Promotion Act came into effect. This act regulates the album hoardings and chart-rigging practice.”

The individual further stated that BIGHIT MUSIC’s unethical marketing strategy cannot be ruled out.

Will BTS' Order of Cultural Merit be revoked?

Since the news came to light, there has been much controversy surrounding BTS’ Order of Cultural Merit which was bestowed by the ministry in 2018. Further civil complaints requested the Ministry of Culture to revoke their commendation under articles 8 and 18 which state fair competition and procedure of citation cancellation.

Sports Kyunghyang reported that the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is currently reviewing the complaint and after a thorough investigation of their alleged sajaegi practice, a decision will be undertaken regarding BTS’ Order of Merit.

