BTS, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Super Junior, BIGBANG and more: Which is the best boy group?

Take the poll to see if your favourite k-pop boy group is widely loved. Scroll ahead to know more.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 12, 2022 04:32 PM IST  |  5.9K
BTS, SEVENTEEN
BTS, SEVENTEEN; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, Pledis Entertainment
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

BTS consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres; their lyrics have often discussed mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, and individualism. Their work also frequently references literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul that was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. They are noted for releasing music and performing extensively in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese. 

Take the poll here: 

ALSO READ: ATEEZ’s Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho & Yeosang look amazing in the new concept photos for awaited comeback

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join

Which group is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below. 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!