BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR & more announced as HYBE signs deal with Disney

On July 12, it was announced that HYBE has joined hands with The Walt Disney Company APAC (Asia-Pacific Region), and signed a multi-year deal. Under this deal, HYBE will be collaborating with TWDC to showcase the creative excellence of the Korean music and entertainment industry on a global scale. A total of five different programs produced by HYBE will be released to Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ [Disney plus], around the world under this deal.

Out of these, two programs will be starring BTS’ members. One of the programs planned to be made available through Disney’s streaming service is BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LOS ANGELES’, held last year in November, at LA’s So-Fi Stadium.

The second program starring BTS is set to be a chronological documentary, recording BTS’ history from their debut to their present. Titled ‘BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR’, this will include the group's music and videos over the past nine years, and content about how the members rose to their current position. Further, the docuseries will showcase BTS going through their daily lives, their current thoughts and future plans, and their stories as they prepare for their second chapter. The docuseries will be exclusively revealed through Disney’s streaming service in 2023.

Check out BTS talking about the two programs, below:

Further, a third confirmed program is the previously announced ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, starring BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy. Scheduled to premiere on July 22, the upcoming series will showcase their friendship as they take a special trip to enjoy the space “between daily life and rest”.

Additional programs featuring other artists from HYBE Labels will be announced at a later date.

