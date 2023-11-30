BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star art clip shows RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook's beautiful moments

The BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star art clip was unveiled on November 29. The upcoming docuseries delves deep into the group's ups and downs through their 10-year career. On November 21, it was announced that the eight-part series would be streaming on Disney+ starting in December. Here is a look at the latest art clip.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star art clip

On November 29, an art clip of the upcoming docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star was released. The short video montage is a speedrun through the past 10 years. Important moments like their first performance as a group, having lunch together, taking on big arenas, and more were part of the compilation.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will be released on December 20 and will be streaming on Disney+. Every Wednesday, two new episodes of the eight-part series would be unveiled. The documentary would look back at the group's journey since their debut in 2013.

BTS' recent activities

It was reported on November 29 that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would be enlisting in the military this December. Later, there were also reports stating that V would be enlisting in special forces and that Jimin and Jungkook would possibly receive basic training under assistant trainer Jin. Regarding such news, BIGHIT MUSIC stated that they could not confirm anything as of yet.

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the process of mandatory military enlistment. Members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently fulfilling their military duties.

Jungkook later confirmed that he would be the next to enlist in the military. The member would be joining in December, and he announced the news in an emotional letter to fans.

Jungkook and Jimin returned from Japan to South Korea on November 26. They were seen filming through a camera at the airport, which hinted at the duo's upcoming collaborative project. On SUGA's show Suchwita, Jungkook revealed that he and Jimin had been shooting for a travel variety show.

