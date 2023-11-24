BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Beyond teaser; upcoming docuseries celebrates 10-year journey
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is a docuseries which gives a glimpse of the group's journey through a decade. On November 24, a new teaser was released.
BTS celebrated their 10-year anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, a special docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which will span the journey of the group through the decade, will be streaming soon. On November 21, it was announced that the eight-part series would premiere in December on Disney +. Here is a look at the latest teaser.
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Beyond teaser
On November 24, the BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Beyond teaser was released. The clip featured the seven members and a peek into their lives. Jin was seen enjoying a boat ride as he looked out into the vast ocean optimistically. SUGA is also beside him with his laptop, busy at work. J-Hope is seen enjoying photography. The next scene cuts to Jimin running hard on the treadmill until he loses all his energy. He is also known to be battling with his weight issues and has previously spoken up about them. RM records a song in the video. V and Jungkook are seen enjoying the views of the sunset at the beach. The video gives small glimpses into the member's lives.
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star poster
The main poster for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star was unveiled on November 24. The poster features a collage of the scenes from the upcoming documentary. 'BTS' 10-year and beyond' is written as the caption on the poster.
The docuseries will premiere on December 20 and will be streaming on Disney+. Every Wednesday, two new episodes will be unveiled.
BTS' recent activities
On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the process of mandatory military enlistment. Members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently fulfilling their military duties.
Later on November 22, Jungkook confirmed that he would be the next to enlist in the military and would be joining in December. He announced the news in an emotional letter to fans.
