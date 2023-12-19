BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star character trailer and Ep 1 preview OUT; Know detailed episode guide

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star generates global excitement as BIGHIT MUSIC and Disney+ Korea unveil character trailers and a sneak peek of the first episode, sparking fervent anticipation among fans eager to explore this highly awaited series.

Character trailer for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star and a preview of Episode 1 released

BTS’ eight-part docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is slated for its global premiere on December 20 at 5 pm KST. Prior to this highly awaited screening, BTS’ secondary YouTube handle BANGTANTV released an exclusive character trailer while the streaming platform Disney+ Korea gave a sneak-peak at the first episode.

The character trailer delves into the daily lives and innermost thoughts of the seven BTS members as they pursue meaning and purpose in life. The video opens with the BTS members posing behind the camera during their debut days with their song I Need U playing faintly in the background as Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and SUGA reflect on their thoughts back in 2013. The video then transitions to BTS attending the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in 2018. As Mic Drop plays in the background, Jin and J-Hope recount the reactions and doubts the septet faced earlier. Furthermore, the clip shows some painful memories as V and the other members share how they once felt hurt, exhausted, and even thought of giving up. Eventually, they realized that they went through a phase of hardships to script a new history together.

Watch the BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star character trailer here:

Meanwhile, the preview to the first episode gives a sneak peak of BTS’ prominent members J-Hope and Jimin reflecting on their own struggles and change of thoughts. While J-Hope opens up on his dilemma during his trainee days of staying as a BTS member or quitting, Jimin on the other hand highlights that fans and the members’ family-like bond have been the driving force behind BTS.

Watch the preview for episode 1 of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star here:

Here’s the detailed episode guide of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

While BTS’ fans the ARMYs wait for their favorites’ to return from the military, BTS has prepared a heartfelt present for them, giving an exclusive insight into their lives beyond the stage and stardom.

The eight-part documentary series of K-pop’s burgeoning force, BTS will premiere worldwide on December 20 at 5 pm KST. It is then scheduled to air in a pair of episodes per week on Disney+.

Starting with the initial two episodes set to air on December 20, the next couple of episodes will be released on December 27. Likewise, fans will get to see the 5th and 6th episodes on January 3 and the final two episodes on January 10 subsequently.

ARMYs eagerly await BTS’ return from the South Korean military in 2025

On June 13, 2022, BTS surprised the world during their FESTA dinner, revealing plans for a temporary hiatus to allow individual pursuits. Opting to revoke their military service exemption after the success of Yet To Come in Busan, all seven members of BTS made the decision. Jin initiated his service in December 2022, followed by J-Hope on April 18, 2023, attaining the rank of corporal. SUGA, due to health concerns, began alternative public service on September 22, 2023, after concluding his D-Day World Tour.

Recently, RM and V jointly enlisted on December 11, 2023, with V aiming for a specialized task force post-basic training. Jimin and Jungkook subsequently followed on December 12, 2023, entering service under Jin's guidance. BTS remains committed to its civic duties, aspiring to reunite as a septet by June 2025.

Amidst their service, BTS' loyal ARMYs steadfastly support them, eagerly awaiting the group's return in 2025. The members' dedication to fulfilling their obligations while pursuing individual paths further cements their bond with their devoted fan base, setting the stage for an anticipated reunion in the coming years.

