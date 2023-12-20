BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 1-2 Review: Documentary chronicles septet’s underdog story with finesse

Name: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

Premiere date: December 20, 2023

Cast: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Bang Si Hyuk

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

About BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

K-pop icon BTS made up of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the seven members of a phenomenon that has shaken up the music industry from its core is not an overnight happening. Years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears have gone into bringing the chart-topping septet where they stand today, at the top of the world, even in their absence. Recent happenings in relation to the group’s military enlistment where all members have enlisted for their mandatory duty, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star seemingly aims to put the spotlight on their story of rising from the bottom to the top and beyond.

The eight-part documentary brings on multiple never-seen-before interviews from various monumental moments in the team’s journey as well as their most vulnerable moments that were overtaken by the fame.

The Beginning and Adolescence episodes

The series, split into eight varied defining steps into the group’s life begins with The Beginning and Adolescence episodes that dropped on December 20, signalling the start of their stories before debut to when they broke into the US market and even discussed quitting. Very personal moments between the seven members have been brought to light via the camera lens that seemingly followed them everywhere.

Emotions of worry, happiness, elation, despair, doubt, and more, that lined their journey have been focused on as simultaneous commentary from RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook find home in between highlights of the group’s now-10 year long career. The music score for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is expectedly great as a decade-full of the group’s genre-hopping discography makes for a fabulous directory to choose from and fits every situation perfectly.

What to expect from BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star?

From BTS’ days before debuting on 13 June 2013 when the members practised in a leaking room to their level up to the first-ever rookie award, followed by financial struggles and then their first music show win with I Need U, The Beginning covers their initial days with ease. It is soon replaced by the expanding popularity of the group that did not come from a well-known company, so much so that they themselves stayed unaware of their next steps.

BTS’ unprecedented growth continued in the Adolescence chapter of the docu-series where they took another unsure step towards the US music market which was experiencing something that it had never before. Someone from the Korean peninsula was surpassing the likes of Justin Bieber in social popularity and they seemed to be there to stay. However, as most success stories go, a storm awaited the hardworking stars who were hit with exhaustion to the point of wanting to give up. Talks with Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of the agency shifted from being about how to proceed further to being about how to hold back.

What’s next in BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star?

The documentary has previewed the upcoming episode, set to air a week later where the members will be announced the news of their cancelled world tour, Map of the Soul, which was later revealed to have a leg in India. Fans can expect more tear-jerking moments and heart-to-heart conversations between the group that has carved its own way to the top and yet continued to stay grounded.

