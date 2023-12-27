BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 3-4 Review: From tour cancellation to Grammys nomination, a roller coaster

Name: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

Premiere date: December 20, 2023

Cast: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Bang Si Hyuk

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

What is BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star?

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star follows seven singers, namely RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, collectively known as the South Korean sensation BTS as they recall their 10-year journey rising from the bottom to the top of the musical world. From the highs to the lows and all the in-between, the group takes viewers on an emotional and inspiring ride in this eight-part documentary series.

Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star trailer

The docu-series picks up after BTS’ breakthrough in the US scene, which was unprecedented. The seven boys left the music markets open-mouthed and bamboozled, not ready for the Purple wave.

Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 3 and 4, Pursuit of Happiness, and Disconnected preview

BTS’ Pursuit of Happiness

What happens when an Asian group takes over the world with their honest music, unending passion, and curious eyes? A star is born. In what may be reminisced years later as a change in the music industry, BTS came in when no one was ready, saw what they liked, and conquered it. Thousands of fans soon turned into millions and grew bigger each day. Their pursuit of happiness seemed all the grander on the outside, but this episode of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star was quick to address the happenings behind the curtains.

Advertisement

As the group went from Billboard Music Awards to American Music Awards, overseas concerts to stadium tours, their exhaustion soon crept in, and the septet sought tiny bits of happiness in short breaks and simple vacations. Tackling loneliness and the emptiness after concerts head-on, the seven members opened up about their personal experiences.

BTS being Disconnected

Just as the world was hit with the news of a pandemic taking charge, BTS’ plans for a fabulous world tour- its biggest and most flamboyant one so far- went on to become nothing. With a canceled global tour, expecting fans at hand, and a changing environment, the docu-series captured the group’s will to overcome tough situations and build a new present for themselves.

Riding on the success of their first-ever English single, which got the group their debut No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as was followed by an eye-opening Grammy Awards performance, BTS was met with a lesson courtesy of the Recording Academy. But citing their fans, the BTS ARMY, as their biggest trophy, the boys continued to strive. What explains their work ethic better than that?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 1-2 Review: Documentary chronicles septet’s underdog story with finesse