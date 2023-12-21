BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 3 and 4 preview OUT: From coping through COVID to BTS' first Grammy nomination

BTS narrates fighting through despair during the COVID pandemic and the joy of earning their first Grammy nomination in the preview for the upcoming episodes 3 and 4 of their eight part docu series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. In the initial two episodes the septet shed a light on their struggles of starting without a label, self-doubt, burnout and their eventual rise to stardom.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Episode 3 and 4 preview

In the immersive BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the global sensation BTS opens up about their struggles and triumphs in the face of adversity. Episodes 3 and 4 provide an intimate glimpse into their journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the resilience and determination that characterized their path.

Amidst the pandemic's uncertainties, BTS grappled with despair, much like millions worldwide. However, their narrative transcends mere survival; it embodies resilience, unity, and hope. The series captures the band's candid moments, revealing how they navigated the challenges, both personal and professional, during these tumultuous times.

Furthermore, the preview teases a pivotal moment for BTS: their first Grammy nomination. This recognition marks a monumental milestone in their career, a testament to their artistry and global impact. The sheer elation and pride in their accomplishment resonate deeply, showcasing the significance of this nomination beyond accolades.

Advertisement

The forthcoming episodes promise a captivating blend of emotional depth and celebratory moments, painting a vivid picture of BTS's unwavering spirit amidst challenges and their soaring success on the global stage. It's an exploration of their resilience, their artistry, and their unyielding passion that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Watch the preview for Episode 3 and 4 of BTS MOnuments: Beyond The Star here:

Here’s what Episode 1 and 2 of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star reflected upon

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star embarked on an intimate eight-part odyssey, commencing with Episodes 1 and 2: The Beginning and Adolescence. These episodes, released on December 20, plunged viewers into the raw, unfiltered genesis of BTS, chronicling their pre-debut struggles, breakthroughs in the US market, and candid discussions about contemplating quitting.

The series unravels deeply personal moments among the seven members, spotlighting emotions spanning worry, elation, despair, and doubt that intricately lined their decade-long journey. The camera becomes a silent companion, capturing the essence of BTS's unity and individual challenges, offering an unprecedented peek into their lives.

Simultaneously, commentary from RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook weaves through the narrative, narrating pivotal moments against the backdrop of the group's remarkable decade-spanning career. Their testimonies infuse the storyline with authenticity, revealing layers of vulnerability and triumph.

The series' emotional depth finds resonance in a stellar musical score drawn from BTS's diverse discography. The soundtrack, a culmination of genre-hopping tracks spanning their illustrious career, seamlessly complements every emotional arc and narrative twist.

Episodes 1 and 2 serve as a poignant prologue, setting the stage for a gripping exploration of BTS's evolution, unbreakable bond, and unwavering determination. It's an invitation to witness the makings of legends, a testament to resilience, perseverance, and the enduring power of music in shaping destinies.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 1-2 Review: Documentary chronicles septet’s underdog story with finesse