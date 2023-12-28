BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 5, 6 preview: BTS talks about performing post-COVID, reflects on 10 years journey

The BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star episodes 5 and 6 preview has been released, offering a closer look at BTS' life. The preview highlights their gratitude for being able to perform in front of a sizable audience, ranging from 50,000 to 60,000, post-Covid. It also delves into their reflections on the past 10 years in the industry, exploring their emotions and thoughts on the journey and looking ahead to the future.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 5, 6 showcase post-Covid performances

In the latest preview, BTS explores the blessings they've received, experiencing the thrill of a massive crowd gathering for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert at the SoFi Stadium. RM describes the moment as a divine gift, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to perform with his group in sold-out stadiums. V adds his perspective, stating, "This moment right now, the energy was different," reflecting on the unique and electrifying energy they feel while performing.

J-Hope treasures this moment as something extraordinary, performing together after a considerable time. The group collectively chose to commence this beautiful journey as a united seven, relishing the thrill of these exhilarating feelings.

BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage — LA symbolized the highly anticipated comeback to live audiences for BTS after an absence of more than a year and a half. As per Billboard, the event achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the highest box office score in almost a decade, amassing 33.3 million dollars from 214,000 tickets sold. Notably, BTS' four shows at the SoFi Stadium emerged as the top-grossing engagement of 2021 since the venues reopened, marking the most financially successful series of shows at a single venue since 2012.

BTS’ reflects on their 10 years together; going solo

BTS also reflects on their remarkable 10-year journey since their debut in the industry. In 2023, the group celebrated their decade together. Jimin shared his thoughts on reaching this milestone, expressing a slight sense of awkwardness about their prolonged presence in the industry. Leader RM reminisces about the hectic years, while V describes the past decade as brimming with youthful spirit. J-Hope characterizes the journey as unique, and Jin expresses that these moments are the ones he will always hold close to his heart.

As they continue their journey united as a team, SUGA reflects on the experience of moving forward as a solo artist. Jungkook adds his thoughts, expressing curiosity about exploring individual paths apart from the team. The group collectively discusses this moment as an opportunity to discover and express their unique colors. Embracing the newness of the situation, they encourage each other to go for it and embark on this uncharted territory. Episode 5 will be out on January 3 at 5 PM KST, 1:30 PM IST.

Watch the preview here-

