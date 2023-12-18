BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star motion poster OUT; Know documentary release date, time, where to watch and more

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, the latest documentary from BTS, chronicles the group's ascent to global success, highlighting the challenges they overcame. The visual narrative provides a deep dive into the collective struggles and victories of BTS, emphasizing resilience and unity in the face of adversity. The series aims to inspire fans through the compelling story of the group's journey.

BTS reveal the motion poster for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

On December 18, BTS’ agency, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official motion poster for the much-awaited documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which is aimed to shed light on BTS’ journey from their debut days to finally becoming a global phenomenon.

Take a look at BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’s motion poster here:

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will hit the screens worldwide on December 20

The long-awaited eight-part BTS docuseries, encapsulating over a decade of the group's incredible journey, is set to premiere in pairs of episodes starting December 20 exclusively on Disney+.

In its essence, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star offers an immersive exploration of pivotal moments in the lives of BTS members, delving beyond their superstar status. It not only showcases monumental milestones but also unveils the personal lives of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Earlier on November 29, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated documentary series, which provided a glimpse into BTS' evolution, tracing their journey from debut days to global stardom.

The trailer commenced with BTS leader RM leading the group in their pre-show chant, "Bangtan, Bangtan, Bangbangtan," a ritual followed by the members. It then delved into nostalgic clips from their trainee days, revealing the immense effort they invested. Surprisingly, lead rapper SUGA confessed to almost "running away" from those challenging trainee times.

Transitioning swiftly, the trailer showcased BTS's triumphs, with their chart-topping hit Butter subtly playing in the background. However, the narrative shifted to the onset of the COVID pandemic, a period where BTS felt time had halted. They grappled with mental struggles, mirroring the experiences shared by many worldwide.

Despite the pandemic's hurdles, BTS persisted. They made history with Dynamite in 2020, their inaugural all-English track, followed by Butter and Permission to Dance in subsequent years.

While the world primarily sees BTS during their peak moments, the group candidly addressed the post-tour cancellation difficulties. They spoke about a phase marked by waning motivation, diminished desire, and reduced fan interaction affecting their work. Nonetheless, they emerged stronger, showcasing resilience and profound growth.

All BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military duties and are expected to return in 2025

It was on June 13, 2022, when BTS shocked the world by announcing the news of taking a temporary break from group activities during their FESTA dinner, allowing each member to pursue individual projects. Following the success of Yet To Come in Busan, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that all seven members opted to revoke their military service exemption. Jin, the septet’s eldest member, began his service in December 2022, while J-Hope entered on April 18, 2023, rising to the rank of corporal. SUGA, due to health concerns, embarked on alternative public service on September 22, 2023, after completing his D-Day World Tour.

Recently, RM and V enlisted together on December 11, 2023, with V set to join a specialized task force post-basic training. Soon after, Jimin and Jungkook followed suit on December 12, 2023, entering service under Jin's guidance. The group remains dedicated to fulfilling their civic duties and aims to reunite as a septet by June 2025.

As the BTS members honor their commitment to serve, their devoted ARMYs steadfastly support them, eagerly anticipating their beloved group's return in 2025.

