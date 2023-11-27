BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star second teaser OUT; RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook show power as one

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star teaser was unveiled on November 27. The upcoming docuseries takes a look at the group's ups and downs in their career spanning a decade. It was announced on November 21 that the eight-part series would premiere in December on Disney+. Here is a look at the latest teaser.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star teaser

On November 27, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star's second teaser was released. In the 30-second clip, the members enjoy their time with one another as they take a off from their busy schedules. This is followed by BTS taking over the stage with their powerful performances at their amazing concerts. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook give their best shots at making their concert a success.

The seven members come together and display wonderful performances on stage. It is their teamwork that makes their concerts a success. Crowds cheer as they see their favorite idols sing and dance to their tracks.

A special poster for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star was also released. The poster has the BTS logo in the foreground. The logo is made up of shots from their concerts. The caption on the poster reads, "10 years of BTS and beyond."

The docuseries will premiere on December 20 and will be streaming on Disney+. Every Wednesday, two new episodes will be unveiled.

BTS' recent activities

On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the process of mandatory military enlistment. Members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently fulfilling their military duties.

Later, on November 22, Jungkook confirmed that he would be the next to enlist in the military and would be joining in December. He announced the news in an emotional letter to fans.

Jungkook and Jimin returned from Japan to South Korea on November 26. Jungkook was seen filming through his camera which hinted at the duo's upcoming collaborative project. On SUGA's show Suchwita, Jungkook had revealed that he and Jimin had been shooting for a travel variety show.

