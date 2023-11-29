BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star trailer showcases the pop icon's journey to global triumph amid challenges; WATCH

The official trailer for BTS' new docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, showcases the group overcoming challenges on their journey to global success. The visual narrative delves into BTS' shared struggles and triumphs. Their story underscores resilience and unity when facing adversity, aimed at inspiring fans.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Trailer offers glimpses into BTS’ journey to the top of the world

On November 29, BTS’ agency, BIGHIT MUSIC released the official trailer for the highly anticipated documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The video gives a glimpse of BTS’ journey from their debut days to finally becoming a global phenomenon.

The trailer opens with BTS’ leader RM taking the lead as the members follow him to chant “Bangtan, Bangtan, Bangbangtan,” a pre-show cheer practice followed by BTS. Following this, nostalgia comes to surprise as a few clips from BTS’ trainee days are played and this leads the group members to reveal that they worked really hard. While this may come as a shock to many, BTS’ lead rapper SUGA also revealed that the trainee days were so hard that he was on the verge of running away.

It then swiftly transitions to their numerous moments of glory with BTS’ smashing hit Butter faintly making the background music. Next, in a turn of events, comes the COVID pandemic making the BTS members feel like, “time stood still”, and they were lost with each passing day. Further, a light is shed upon the mental struggles the pandemic brought upon BTS, similar to those shared by people across the globe.

However, BTS didn’t let the pandemic stop them. They continued making history as they dropped Dynamite in 2020, their first all-English song followed by Butter and Permission to Dance in the subsequent years.

While the world might only be aware of BTS’ days of glory, the group candidly discussed the difficulties post the tour cancellation and how it led to a period of diminished motivation, lost desire, and decreased fan interaction, impacting their work. Yet, they bounced back stronger, displaying resilience and growth.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will premiere worldwide on December 20

BTS’ highly anticipated eight-part docuseries chronicling the group's remarkable journey spanning over a decade is slated to hit the screens, 2 episodes at a time starting from December 20 on Disney+.

True to its title, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star takes the viewers on an immersive journey through significantly monumental moments for the BTS members while also shedding light on the lives of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook beyond the stardom.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat