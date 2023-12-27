BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star unveils new posters Pursuit of Happiness and Disconnected; see PICS

BTS, the burgeoning K-pop supergroup, has unveiled a couple of new posters for the new episodes of their ongoing eight part docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. Titled Pursuit of Happiness and Disconnected seem to reflect on the themes of episodes 3 and 4.

The December 27 release by BTS showcased captivating posters for episodes 3 and 4 of their ongoing docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. Labeled Pursuit of Happiness and Disconnected, these monochromatic posters with coloured titles offer intriguing insights into the thematic essence of the upcoming episodes, hinting at compelling narratives awaiting fans.

Poster 1: Pursuit of Happiness

The initial poster, labeled as Pursuit of Happiness, written in Purple color (the theme color of BTS’ fandom) shows a view from behind the septet posing with their fans from the stage during their Speak Yourself Tour and a group member’s hand (likely to be Jungkook) holding his mic. Drawing reference from the poster’s imagery, it seems like the episode represented by this poster might revolve around moments of happiness spent by the BTS members together with their fans, the ARMYs.

Poster 2: Disconnected

Labeled as disconnected, the later poster shows two contrasting images. While the upper part of the poster shows a still from BTS’ Map of the Soul: ONE online concert, the other shows a dark room and empty seats. From what it seems, this poster represents the episode themed around the despair and turmoil BTS went through upon the cancellation of their Map of the Soul Tour due to the COVID pandemic.

Take a look at the preview for Episode 3 and 4 of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star here:

A recap on BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star unfolds as an intimate eight-part journey, commencing with Episodes 1 and 2: The Beginning and Adolescence. Released on December 20, these episodes delve deep into BTS's pre-debut struggles, breakthroughs in the US market, and candid discussions about contemplating quitting. The series captures their unity, individual challenges, and candid emotions, offering a rare peek into their lives.

Accompanied by commentary from RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the narrative reveals vulnerable moments against their decade-long career. The emotional depth finds resonance in a stellar musical score drawn from BTS's diverse discography, complementing each narrative twist.

Episodes 3 and 4 offer an intimate glimpse into their COVID-19 journey, showcasing resilience amidst uncertainties. The anticipation builds as the series teases BTS's first Grammy nomination, a testament to their global impact. It promises an exploration of their resilience, artistry, and passion, resonating deeply with fans worldwide.

