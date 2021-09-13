BTS at MTV VMAs: Septet snags the Group of the Year, Best Kpop & Song of the Summer categories

The show has just begun and BTS is already unstoppable! BTS has bagged 2 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards right off the bat. The group has won the Group of the Year & Best K-pop categories.

The South Korean boy group has started off on the right foot at the MTV Video Music Awards that is happening at the Barclays Center today. Starting at 8 PM EST (5:30 AM IST), the Group of the Year category was announced ahead of the Live show, at the Red carpet event. Check out the VMAs’ congratulatory tweet for the group.

A star-studded list of nominees including girl group BLACKPINK, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic and Twenty One Pilots completed the list. BTS grabbed the win and shared a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

RM started off by introducing the group in classic BTS style as member Jimin continued with, “Thank you VMAs for the Group of the Year’ award.” RM further added, “And ARMYs, this is all possible thanks to you guys. Though we can’t meet in person, we feel your love every minute, every second.” Member SUGA finished off with, “We love you and we miss you” as the seven waved at the camera thanking everyone.

What’s more, is the group won another Moonman statuette in the Best K-pop category for their song ‘Butter’. Strong competition came with fellow nominees that went as, (G)I-DLE for ‘DUMDi DUMDi’, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez for ‘Ice Cream’, MONSTA X for ‘Gambler’, SEVENTEEN for ‘Ready to love’ and TWICE for ‘Alcohol-Free’.

This is BTS’ third consecutive year at winning the Best K-pop category as they have previously taken the Moonman home for ‘Boy With Luv’ (feat. Halsey) in 2019 and for ‘ON’ in 2020.

BTS has added another win with ‘Butter’ being awarded the ‘Song of the Summer’, making it a first for the group. This category had about 16 nominees, making it one of the most special awards of the night.

Congratulations BTS!

