BTS’ music video for ‘Butter’ crosses 800 million views

BTS’ music video for ‘Butter’ has crossed the 800 million views mark on YouTube! As the music video for the septet’s hit track was released on May 21, 2021, it took a little over one year and three months for it to reach this milestone. With this, ‘Butter’ joins BTS’ music videos for ‘DNA’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, ’IDOL’, ‘Dynamite’, and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, and becomes their eighth music video to cross 800 million views on YouTube.

The song’s title and release date had first been revealed through an hour-long YouTube livestream of a drawing of a stick of butter slowly melting. Towards the end, the word “Butter”, along with the release date was unveiled, announcing what was to be BTS’ second English-language single after ‘Dynamite’. When the music video for ‘Butter’ premiered, it set a new record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrent viewers.

Soon, ‘Butter’ debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and went on to non-consecutively top the chart multiple times afterwards. After the song’s release, BTS also went on to drop different remixes of ‘Butter’, including one which featured American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

BTS debuted in 2013, with seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BTS’ most recent release as a septet is their anthology album ‘Proof’. Along with the album’s release in June 2022, the group also dropped an emotional music video for its lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. Shortly after the release of the album, BTS celebrated their ninth debut anniversary.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 97 liners: BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, NCT’s Jaehyun and SKZ’s Bang Chan get together for a meal?