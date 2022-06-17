BTS’ music video for ‘Dynamite’ becomes their fastest to hit THIS milestone

Congratulations are due! On June 17 at around 1:10 am KST (9:40 pm IST), BTS’ music video for ‘Dynamite’ hit a new milestone on YouTube. The video reached the 1.5 billion views mark, making it their second music video to do so following ‘Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)’, which hit this milestone earlier this year in April.

In addition, as the music video for ‘Dynamite’ was released on August 21, 2020, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), this means that it took about 1 year, 9 months, 26 days and 12 hours for the music video to reach this mark. With this, ‘Dynamite’ is now officially BTS’ fastest music video to cross 1.5 billion views on YouTube! Previously, the music video had reached 1 billion views on April 12, 2021.

BTS’ first fully English song, ‘Dynamite’ remains immensely special for a multitude of reasons. Not only did ‘Dynamite’ become BTS’ first single to hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it also made the septet the first all-South Korean act to top the chart. ‘Dynamite’ went on to top the chart for a total of three weeks. Further, ‘Dynamite’ also topped both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US charts, the latter of which the song topped for three weeks consecutively. In March 2021, BTS became the first Korean pop act to perform their own song at the Grammys, with their performance of ‘Dynamite’ at the 63rd edition of the award ceremony.

The upbeat, 1970s-influenced disco-pop song contains elements of funk and soul (also referenced in the lyrics!). The members had described this song as a positive track, with a message of confidence and happiness.

