BTS' Muster Sowoozo attracts over 1.3 million paid viewers over two days of anniversary celebrations

BTS shared a special time with ARMY all over the world through their fan meeting BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo! Read on to find out.

BTS and ARMY will agree in unison that the couple of days have been some of the happiest and most joyous days of our lives! BTS celebrated their 8th debut anniversary by first releasing a heartwarming Festa video where the members reminisced about their friendship and bonding. On June 13, they celebrated their 8th debut anniversary by organising a special 2-day online concert event called Muster Sowoozo for ARMY.

BTS rented out Seoul's iconic Olympic stadium and starting at 3 pm IST, for the next two days members took centre-stage as they sang, danced and rapped their hearts out, reminding the world why BTS are considered the best in the business. This year’s event showcased extravagant and diverse stages with live performances outdoors, covering a total of 15 songs, a mix of their recent and past discography. Fans were hooked on their screens as BTS members cast their magic spell with their terrific performances. Now, it is reported that Muster Sowoozo attracted a total of 1.33 million people in 195 regions around the globe tuned in.

Despite the concert being held online, BTS could interact with fans through the 'ARMY in echo' and 'ARMY on-air' technology. Fans witnessed some amazing performances and incredible moments from the septet - OT7 performing on Chicken Noodle Soup and Daechwita, fun water fights on stage, debuting songs from BE, members unique fashion and the warmth and love shared by BTS and ARMY, for infinity. BTS are all set to release a special Butter album with a new track, Permission to Dance, dedicated to ARMY. Butter special album will release on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

