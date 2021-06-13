  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS Muster SOWOOZOO: 10 unforgettable things that made Day 1 extra special for ARMY

7878 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2021 10:34 pm
BTS Muster 2021 SOWOOZOO after selfie BTS members clicking a photo after Muster SOWOOZOO.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS kicked off their debut anniversary showcase called Muster SOWOOZOO today on June 13 with an extravagant set and unparalleled power. The group and their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC had been vocal about making this year’s Muster special and offer an outdoor, real-life experience to fans as Muster was returning after two years. Muster is a two-day festival celebrating BTS’ debut anniversary, which today completes eight years. 

 

ARMY trended small gifts for the global septet such as Letters to Bangtan and more, to show their appreciation and love for all that BTS has given them - from courage to inspiration and motivation. Muster SOWOOZOO took place today at 3 PM IST and since then, Twitter is flooded with trends and tweets of various names and phrases as ARMY find it difficult to get over the unforgettable memories that BTS gave them today. 

 

Check out our list of 10 unforgettable and BTS history-worthy memories for Muster SOWOOZOO Day 1: 

 

The incredible setlist: 

 

The stunning stage: 

 

 

Eyebrow piercing, tattoo sleeve, short hair: Basically everything about Jungkook

 

The OT7 DAECHWITA being a cultural reset: 

 

 

The Taekook moment:

 

 

Moment millions of ARMYs are jealous of:

 

The iconic Yoongi moment: 

 

This crackhead moment: 

 

 

Jimin’s lip piercing: 

 

Blonde Yoongi: 

 

 

Outfits, hairstyles, comments, performances, lip piercings, shoulder exposure and much more have become a hot topic today and will definitely be the same tomorrow. The second day setlist is going to be different from the first day’s and ARMYs can’t wait for the second day to come already! 

 

Also Read: Former classmate accusing ITZY member of school bullying clears defamation charge; JYP releases statement

 

What was your favourite moment of Day 1 Muster SOWOOZOO? Share them with us in the comments below!

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

Credits :BTS Twitter

You may like these
BTS take home their 8th win & Triple Crown for Butter on Inkigayo; TWICE, TXT put stellar performances
ARMY shower love & appreciation upon BTS members on their 8th debut anniversary; Trend #TinyLoveLettersTo8TS
Brand Reputation ranking released for June; Huge Gap between the first and second position
Dear Oppa: A fan from India thanks BTS for showing their interest towards India and loving Indian ARMY
BTS prepare Room Live as a pre Festa gift for ARMY; Perform to Pied Piper, Save Me & more b side tracks
What does BTS 2021 Muster SOWOOZOO have in store for ARMY? Check out the details here
close