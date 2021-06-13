BTS Muster SOWOOZOO: 10 unforgettable things that made Day 1 extra special for ARMY

BTS kicked off their debut anniversary showcase called Muster SOWOOZOO today on June 13 with an extravagant set and unparalleled power. The group and their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC had been vocal about making this year’s Muster special and offer an outdoor, real-life experience to fans as Muster was returning after two years. Muster is a two-day festival celebrating BTS’ debut anniversary, which today completes eight years.

ARMY trended small gifts for the global septet such as Letters to Bangtan and more, to show their appreciation and love for all that BTS has given them - from courage to inspiration and motivation. Muster SOWOOZOO took place today at 3 PM IST and since then, Twitter is flooded with trends and tweets of various names and phrases as ARMY find it difficult to get over the unforgettable memories that BTS gave them today.

Check out our list of 10 unforgettable and BTS history-worthy memories for Muster SOWOOZOO Day 1:

The incredible setlist:

The stunning stage:

#MUSTERSOWOOZOO can we talk about how much the stage were so beautiful I'm inspired sooo beautiful #SOOWOOZOO @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/D0Qr8E7jka — Jeon soyeon(@JeonSeoyon) June 13, 2021

Eyebrow piercing, tattoo sleeve, short hair: Basically everything about Jungkook

The OT7 DAECHWITA being a cultural reset:

The Taekook moment:

Moment millions of ARMYs are jealous of:

DID YALL SEE HOW JIMIN TOUCHED THE SCREEN TO TOUCH ARMY JEALOUSY IS INDEED A DISEASE #BTSMusterSoWooZoo pic.twitter.com/eu7zHlJ7m7 — jm (@EHEHo_o) June 13, 2021

The iconic Yoongi moment:

* Inhales * BTS BTS BTS

Plss I really wish I could be there pic.twitter.com/h6qbgu3rzB &mdash (@ot7love_army) June 13, 2021

This crackhead moment:

We wouldn’t have them any other way… our little crackheads #SOOWOOZOO pic.twitter.com/gaEdxCMhQN — Paige (@PaigeLaur) June 13, 2021

Jimin’s lip piercing:

Sleeveless Park Jimin with lip ring in HD. Enjooooy pic.twitter.com/jkDGwz8opF — Aalia (@Pjchxms) June 13, 2021

Blonde Yoongi:

Outfits, hairstyles, comments, performances, lip piercings, shoulder exposure and much more have become a hot topic today and will definitely be the same tomorrow. The second day setlist is going to be different from the first day’s and ARMYs can’t wait for the second day to come already!

What was your favourite moment of Day 1 Muster SOWOOZOO? Share them with us in the comments below!

Credits :BTS Twitter

