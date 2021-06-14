BTS Muster SOWOOZOO: Jin's little pony, MiniMoni rapping in Spanish & all the fun that went down on D2 today

BTS members drove away Monday blues with their incredible talent and infectious charm on day 2 of Muster performance today. Check out the best of BTS from today's Muster performances.

Only BTS members have the magical powers to drive away Monday blues! The talented septet celebrated their 8th debut anniversary by organising a special Festa broadcast on the eve of June 13 (their anniversary date) followed by two unforgettable days of Muster on June 13 and 14, and it doesn't matter if today was 'Monster Monday' because ARMY were hooked on to their screens, cheering and singing along with the boys and enjoying as if they were watching them in person.

BTS members amped up the excitement and entertainment with even bigger and better performances on the second and final day of Muster today. The setlist for today's performances was Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite (Tropical Remix), Film Out, Stay, Fly To My Room, Chicken Noodle Soup feat Becky G, Telepathy, Dis-ease, Burning Up (Fire), So What, Not Today, Wishing On A Star, You Never Walk Alone and Mikrokosmos to end the beautiful evening. Of course, BTS gave ARMY a lot of meme-worthy content that will go down in BTS x ARMY history books. Some of our favourite moments was Jin debuting his tiny fountain pony, Suga looking dashing in a stylish bandana, OT7's freestyle performance on Chicken Noodle Soup with MiniMoni's incredible rap in Spanish and Jungkook proving why he is the best maknae after all!

You can check out some legendary BTS x ARMY tweets below:

day 165/365 : 14 june 2021 ♡ kinda sad i couldn't catch muster day 2 but i am gonna watch replays soon hehe AND JIN TIED APPLE HAIR HAIRSTYLE TODAY pic.twitter.com/0c53Qtoxh5 — J O A N ♡ ⁷ STREAM !! (@Joanjinbeomgyu) June 14, 2021

This is MY BABY with his tiny sprout ponytail I m soft #JIN #SOOWOOZOO pic.twitter.com/FxxBnudTpr — jinnie's mirror (@jennirubyjenie) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS posted a cryptic message, a cute and colourful animation titled 'Butter Weather Cast' and dropped a major bomb that they will be dropping something tonight! Fans are speculating that this could be related to their new album which is rumoured to release on July 9th aka ARMY day or perhaps it is related to their new Japanese album BTS, The Best! Your guess is as good as ours!

You can check out the cryptic message below:

