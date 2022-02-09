BTS’ MV for ‘DOPE’ crosses 700 million views; V creates history with ‘Itaewon Class’ OST ‘Sweet Night’

BTS’ music video for ‘DOPE’ has crossed 700 million views on YouTube, today! Released in June 2015, it took about 6 years, 7 months, and 16 days for the music video to reach this milestone. ‘DOPE’ becomes BTS’ ninth music video to hit the 700 million mark, following ‘DNA’, ‘Boy WIth Luv’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘IDOL’, ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, and ‘FIRE’.

Previously, ‘DOPE’ had become BTS’ third music video to exceed the 350 million views mark on YouTube, making them the only Korean group at the time to have three videos exceeding this milestone.

Meanwhile, released in March 2020, BTS’ V’s OST ‘Sweet Night’ for the drama ‘Itaewon Class’ has now become the first Korean original soundtrack to cross 200 million streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify. With this, the song extends its own record as the most-streamed Korean OST on Spotify!

The first and only Korean OST in history to record 200 million streams on Spotify, ‘Sweet Night’ is also the first and only song to reach the number 1 rank on iTunes in 118 countries. By doing so, BTS’ V now joins PSY as the only Korean male soloist to reach 200 million streams in Spotify’s history. ‘Sweet Night’ had also won the award for Best OST in 2021 at the APAN Music Awards, organised by the Korea Entertainment Management Association. Self-produced and self-written by the BTS member, ‘Sweet Night’ continues to create history, nearly two years after its release.

Congratulations to BTS for their achievements, both as a group and as individuals!

