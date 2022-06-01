BTS’ MV for ‘MIC Drop’ Remix adds another feather in their hat

BTS has just hit another milestone on YouTube! On June 1, at around 3 am KST, (May 31, around 11:30 pm IST), the group’s music video for ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, crossed 1.2 billion views on YouTube. This makes it their fourth music video overall to have hit this mark. The fiery music video joins BTS’ music videos for ‘DNA’, ‘Boy With Luv’, and ‘Dynamite’ to reach the 1.2 billion mark on the platform.

The music video for BTS’ ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’ was released on November 24, 2017, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). This means that it took the powerful music video just over four years, six months, and seven days to reach this whopping milestone. This news comes on a day when BTS has also made history by meeting and speaking with the United States President Joe Biden at the White House’s Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the group is currently gearing up for the release of their anthology album, titled ‘Proof’. As explained in an announcement by BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC, ‘Proof’ will contain three CDs, including different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.” It will also include three brand new tracks. The album is set to come about as a way to represent the group’s history and offer a way to relive it, as they open a new chapter in their careers.

The album is scheduled to drop on June 10, ahead of the group’s debut anniversary on June 13. As BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, this will mark the group’s ninth year since their debut.

Congratulations to BTS!

