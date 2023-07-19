BTS’ My Universe collab with Coldplay becomes their first song to earn diamond certification in France

The collaboration single My Universe by BTS and Coldplay has achieved significant milestones and recognition. Upon numerous achievements of the group, fans are excited about the group's latest feat.

BTS x Coldplay My Universe feat in France

It was recently awarded a diamond certification by France's National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP) for surpassing 50 million equivalent streams in France. Notably, this is the first BTS song to earn such an honor in the country. Naturally, it is a proud moment for both BTS and their fans considering the South Korean boy band is breaking numerous records and achieving multiple feats in their career.

My Universe’s other accomplishments

In the United States, My Universe debuted at the top position on the Hot 100 chart on October 9, 2021. The song garnered 11.5 million streams, 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 127,000 downloads and physical singles combined. This marks BTS's sixth song to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100, following their previous hits like Dynamite, Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, Life Goes On, Butter, and Permission to Dance. Impressively, BTS achieved six No. 1 hits in just over a year, making them the second fastest to do so after The Beatles' record in 1964-1966. Additionally, My Universe is BTS's fifth song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100, making them the group with the most songs to achieve this feat. When considering overall records, including solo artists, BTS shares the top spot with Ariana Grande and Drake.

The song's success was not limited to the United States; it also claimed the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. These charts consider streaming and sales data from over 200 territories worldwide. Between September 24 and 30, My Universe garnered a total of 95.4 million streams and 142,400 downloads globally, with 84.4 million streams and 90,500 downloads outside the U.S. This achievement marks BTS's sixth No. 1 on the Global 200 and fifth on the Global Excl. U.S., while it's Coldplay's first No. 1 on both charts.

