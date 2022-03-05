BTS nabs 3 more Guinness World Records; Group’s ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ goes Silver in UK

Did you see BTS’ bag? It’s full of records and superstar things. That’s right. South Korean megahit group BTS has gone ahead and added some more records to their name and made their achievement bag heavier than ever. The septet has earned 3 more Guinness World Records for their massive fan following on various social media platforms.

The group currently has 60.5 million followers on Instagram making them the most followed group on the platform. They have exceeded their own record after breaking it the first time in April 2017 with over 40.2 million at the time. The group is also super famous on the small video platform TikTok where it has amassed over 45.7 million followers. They also happen to be the 16th most followed account on the platform. Their 3rd one according to the Guinness World Records’ latest update is their follow count on Twitter, which stands at 44.3 million for their personal account, run by the seven members of the group.

With this, BTS now holds 28 Guinness World Records, earning them a spot into their Hall of Fame in September 2021.

In other news, BTS’ sultry track ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ has officially become their 9th song to earn a Silver certificate by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). Any number scores the feat after selling 200,000 units of the song in question. It only seems like the perfect reason to watch the mystifying music video once again!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the March 2022 K-Pop comeback schedule featuring Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and more