BTS nabs seven nominations for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards; Top Social Artist surprisingly missed

The boys of BTS are no strangers to the famed Billboard Music Awards, having been the first K-pop artists to notch a nomination and win it at the show. For this year’s ceremony, BTS has ensured their name cannot be missed once again. Grabbing a whopping seven nominations, they set another personal record, besting their own record of four nominations from last year.

BTS’ first nomination is for the Top Duo/Group category that they have previously won in 2019 and 2021. It is their fourth nomination in a row. The group’s songs ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ are in the running for the Top Selling Song award white the septet is also up for a Top Song Sales Artist grab.

With the addition of two new Billboard charts debuting last year, BTS has scored nominations for both of their corresponding awards as Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.) and Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.) for their song ‘Butter’. Coming in last is BTS’ nomination for the Top Rock Song award for ‘My Universe’ which is the group’s collaboration with Coldplay.

Surprisingly, the Top Social Artist category, a win they have had in their bag for the last five years, has been skipped from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The Billboard Music Awards or BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 PM ET (May 16 at 5:30 AM IST).

