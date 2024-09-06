BTS named most-loved boy group of 21st century with 74 percent votes in survey; BIGBANG, Super Junior follow

BTS has solidified their reputation as South Korea's national boy group, securing the title of the most-loved boy group of the 21st century with a commanding 74% of the vote in a recent survey. As a global sensation, BTS continues to break records and set new standards, proving their dominance as the world's biggest boy band. They’ve topped official music charts in the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, India, and more. It’s clear that wherever they go, they achieve victory by a landslide.

A Gallup Korea survey, conducted from August 19 to 23, aimed to identify the most-loved musicians and songs of the 21st century. The survey included 1,052 participants aged 19 to 69. They were asked to select their top two choices from a list of 20 options for the most-loved boy group of the 21st century.

According to the survey results, BTS is recognized as the most-loved boy group of the 21st century among South Koreans. An impressive 74% of the voters chose BTS, with this support evenly split between male and female voters. The group also enjoyed significant backing across various age groups: 67% of those aged 19-29, 66% of those in their thirties, 76% of those in their forties, 83% of those in their fifties, and 74% of those in their sixties.

Following BTS, BIGBANG secured second place with 33% of the votes. They received strong support from the 19-29 age group, where they garnered 49% of the votes, as well as from those in their thirties, who gave them 37% of their votes.

Additionally, Super Junior ranked third with 15% of the votes, while TVXQ took fourth place with 14%. EXO was in fifth place with 13%, followed by SEVENTEEN in sixth with 8%. SHINee came in seventh with 7%, and 2PM was eighth with 5%. NCT and Wanna One tied for ninth place, each receiving 4% of the votes.

BTS was formed in 2010 and is made up of seven talented members: Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are deeply involved in co-writing and co-producing much of their music.

Originally starting as a hip-hop group, they have since broadened their musical style to encompass a wide variety of genres. Their lyrics often address themes such as mental health, the challenges of youth and coming of age, loss, the journey to self-love, individualism, and the effects of fame. Their discography also explores references to literature, philosophy, and psychology and includes an alternate universe storyline.

