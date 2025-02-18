BTS named World's Most Beloved K-pop Act of 2024 despite military break; BLACKPINK dominates as top girl group

BTS and BLACKPINK continue to dominate the K-pop world despite fewer group activities in the last couple of years. According to K-pop Radar’s 2024 Global K-POP MAP list BTS holds the top position as the World’s Most Beloved K-pop Act. BLACKPINK have also maintained their status as the top leading girl group of 2024.

There's no doubt about the global popularity of both groups, with massive fan engagement and chart-topping hits all over the world. They keep inspiring millions with their unforgettable performances.

Speaking about BTS members, V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook (Jeon), RM (Kim Namjoon), Jimin (Park), and Min Yoongi (SUGA) are all serving their mandatory military service and are expected to finish by June 2025. Meanwhile, Jin and J-Hope, the other two members of BTS, have already completed their service and returned to civilian life. Jin served for 18 months and was discharged on June 12, 2024, while J-Hope was discharged on October 17, 2024.

HYBE indicated that BTS' full group reunion will take place in 2026, following the completion of all members' mandatory military service in 2025. This particular strategy will allow the group to ensure a strong comeback. However, after the discharge of the 5 members, they are expected to focus on individual projects until 2026.

As for BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, they continue to thrive with their solo projects. Jisoo released her debut solo extended play, AMORTAGE, on February 14, 2025, which includes four tracks, including the lead single Earthquake. Her new show, Newtopia, premiered on February 7, 2025.

Jennie is working on her solo album Ruby, while Lisa made her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3. The 27-year-old K-pop star plays Mook, a health guru at a Thailand beach resort. She is also preparing for her solo album Alter Ego, set to release on February 28, 2025. Rosé, who released her first solo album Rosie, also collaborated with Bruno Mars on the song APT, which became a global hit.YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK will re-group in May 2025, following their solo projects.

Busy times ahead for the fans of these two successful teams!