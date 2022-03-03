BTS, NCT, ENHYPEN and more maintain high ranks on Billboard’s World Albums chart

Billboard’s World Albums chart for the week of March 5 has been released! For this week, BTS has entered albums in four out of the top 10 spots, and a total of five out of the top 15 spots. The group’s 2020 hit release ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ ranks at number 2 for the week, in its 105th week on the chart. Meanwhile, BTS’ ‘BE’ ranks at number 4, followed by ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’ at number 5, ‘Love Yourself: Her’ at number 10, and ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ at number 11.

NCT’s ‘Universe’, the group’s latest studio release, rises up to number 3 in its 10th consecutive week on the World Albums chart. In its 23rd consecutive week, NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’ ranks at number 8. At number 6, ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION : ANSWER’ is spending its sixth consecutive week on the chart.

Girl group TWICE’s album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ climbs up to number 9 on the chart, making it the album’s 14th non-consecutive week in the World Albums chart. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ extends its own record as the longest-charting album released in 2021, spending its 39th consecutive week on the chart at number 12.

BLACKPINK’s release ‘THE ALBUM’ is spending its 73rd week on the chart, ranking at number 13 for this week. Meanwhile, ITZY’s ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ maintains its spot at number 15, making this the album’s 21st week on the Billboard World Albums chart. With this, K-Pop artists have swept 12 out of the top 15 spots on the chart. Congratulations to all the artists!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One and its stars rank atop buzzworthy drama and actor lists for third consecutive week