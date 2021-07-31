BTS, NCT & more: Top 5 covers by Kpop stars in July 2021

BLACKPINK’s Rosé: ‘If I Ain't Got You’

Rosé is known for her deep, melodious voice that she presented very well with her solo releases earlier this year. Now, as a ‘part-timer’ on the variety show ‘Sea of Hope’, the singer gave a go at Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain't Got You’. Joined by SHINee’s Onew and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun for vocals, Rosé did a spectacular cover, earning praises from the crowd at the beach.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin: ‘Play With Fire’

The internet had a meltdown looking at this one. Hyunjin covered ‘Play With Fire’ (Feat. Yacht Money), originally by Sam Tinnesz. Sensuous and enticing, the dancer made sure to show off his dance lines with strong moves and well-delivered expressions. This also marked his return to Stray Kids’ activities after a long hiatus.

NCT’s Doyoung: ‘Sign of the Times’

Even though it was a short clip, Doyoung’s melodious voice was enough to hook us in. Originally by Harry Styles, the NCT singer used his skills to his best to sing the famous song. His face was not visible in the video and was shot in black and white shoulder down. Previously, Doyoung has done another Harry Styles cover with his song ‘Falling'.

SF9’s Taeyang and Hwiyoung: ‘Peaches’

Ever since his successful run on ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, SF9’s Taeyang’s dance has developed a fandom of its own. Now displaying his spectacular singing, Taeyang took on the uber-popular track ‘Peaches’ by Canadian singer Justin Bieber and made a laid back video for it alongside member Hwiyoung. The calm rhythm, different from the original with Korean lyrics, and a school boy look from Taeyang, had fans wanting more.

BTS: ‘I’ll Be Missing You’

You didn’t think we’d forget this one, did you?

The septet did their own beautiful rendition of ‘I’ll Be Missing You’, a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. originally, artist Sting gave them a shoutout himself on Twitter. Dressed in denim, matching the theme of their latest release ‘Permission to Dance’, the group sat down for this one. A message to their fans, the BTS boys expressed their feelings of desperateness and longing felt during the ongoing pandemic. They maintained the essence of the song while also making it their own by adding rap in Korean. We love it!

Which was your favourite cover? Let us know below.