BTS, NCT, SEVENTEEN, EXO and THE BOYZ make Top 5 for October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings

The Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of October is here. BTS secures the first position whereas the second and third position goes to MCT and SEVENTEEN respectively. According to the Korea Business Research Institute, the rankings are a way to determine how well the K-pop boy group brand performs while interacting with its consumers. The rankings are calculated by doing a deep analysis of consumer habits, media interaction and coverage, and their community indexes.

Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

BTS topped the list with a brand reputation index of 5,938,734 for this month. BTS has been topping the list for the 65th consecutive month. Jimin, Jungkook, and ARMY were some high-ranking phrases that came up in BTS' keyword analysis. While the highest ranking terms were record, renew contract, and collaborate. BTS' has a score of 90.98 percent positive reaction.

Whereas NCT was in the second position and had a brand reputation index of 4,553,925 compared to last month's index of 4,041,162 which saw a rise of 12.69 percent whereas SEVENTEEN was at the third spot with an index of 3,609,941 which saw a 32.59 percent fall from last month. EXO acquired the fourth spot with a community index of 1,121,524 compared to last month it fell 29.90 percent. Whereas THE BOYZ took the fifth position with an index of 3,224,010 fell 32.99 percent from last month.

Other groups in the Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

BTOB

BOYNEXTDOOR

ZEROBASEONE

ONF

ENHYPEN

TREASURE

MONSTA X

ASTRO

WINNER

2PM

SF9

ATEEZ

TXT

VIXX

PENTAGON

Wanna One

Highlight

TVXQ

Shinhwa

FTISLAND

Block B

Golden Child

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO’s Growl music video reaches new milestone; surpasses 300 million views