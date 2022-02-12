BTS, NCT, Stray Kids, ITZY and more receive official Gaon Certifications

On February 10, Gaon Chart released its latest set of albums and tracks that received official certifications. According to the Korea Music Content Industry Association’s new certification system introduced in 2018, starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, albums are certified platinum by Gaon Chart upon achieving 250,000 sales. Meanwhile, albums reaching or crossing the million-copies-sold mark, receive a “million” certification. On the other hand, songs are certified platinum at either 100 million streams or 2.5 million downloads.

In the album category, BTS’ CD single ‘Butter’ has received an official triple million certification after crossing the 3 million copies sold mark. NCT’s studio album ‘Universe’ has crossed over a million copies sold since its release in December 2021, earning the album an official million certification.

Meanwhile, boy group Stray Kids’ holiday single album ‘Christmas EveL’ and girl group ITZY’s first studio album ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ have each crossed 500,000 copies sold, earning official double-platinum certifications for both the albums.

Additionally, 5 releases have received platinum certifications after each crossing the 250,000 copies sold mark: ATEEZ’s ‘ZERO : FEVER EPILOGUE’, IVE’s debut single album ‘ELEVEN’, EXO’s Kai’s second solo mini album ‘Peaches’, SM Entertainment’s winter album ‘2021 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU EXPRESS’, and TREASURE’s ‘THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE’.

Red Velvet’s 2018 release ‘Power Up’ has earned platinum certification in the download category, upon reaching 2.5 million downloads.

In the streaming category, Lee Mujin’s ‘Traffic Light’ has received a platinum certification after crossing 100 million streams, while Anne-Marie’s track ‘2002’ has earned a triple-platinum certification for crossing 300 million streams.

Congratulations to all the artists!

