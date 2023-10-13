BTS' new album for 2025 to mark 10th anniversary of HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series

BTS plans for 2025 have been confirmed by the HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk. The K-pop global stars will ring in the 10th year celebrations of HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series with a new album set for the 2025 release. Bang Si Hyuk was revealed to be working on the new project along with the original producers who worked on the HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series.

Bang Si Hyuk confirms BTS’ new album based on HYYH series in 2025

This news was shared by Bang Si Hyuk during his Bloomberg interview that was aired on October 12 EST. Chairman Bang Si Hyuk shared, "To the team BTS, the album series released in 2015, 'HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life', holds great significance. This series helped the members experience meaningful growth as artists, it also reflected the personal lived experiences of the members, and it caused a great reverberation effect around the world. While the members were still young, there was already talk of a 10th-anniversary album for this meaningful series. But if the members had not chosen to renew their contracts with us this time, a 10th-anniversary album might still have been possible, but it would have been without my participation."

He further added, "Now, it has become possible for all of the people who originally participated in that series to get together again and keep the promise made years ago. I hope that everyone will wait for that moment. I guess I just ended up confirming for the first time what many people have probably speculated, that there will be a 10th anniversary album and event for 'HYYH'."

About BTS' HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series

BTS’ HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series holds great significance in the lives of BTS as artists and for the fans. The series is divided into three different parts. HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt.1 released in April 2015. It has nine tracks with I Need U as the lead single. Other tracks include Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Hold Me Tight, Skit: Expectation!, Boyz With Fun, Converse High, Moving On, and Outro: Love Is Not Over.

HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt.2 was released in November 2015 with Run as the lead single. Other tracks include Intro: Never Mind, Butterfly, Whalien 52, Ma City, Baepsae/Silver Spoon, Skit: One Night in a Strange City, Goyeop/Autumn Leaves, and Outro: House of Cards.

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever arrived in May 2016 making BTS' first compilation album in Korean. It has twenty-three tracks, including three new singles - Epilogue: Young Forever, Fire, and Save Me, and most of the tracks from the previous two parts in the HYYH series along with several remixes.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ‘I am proud of you as a member’: BTS RM to Jimin, latter opens up about leader’s reaction to FACE