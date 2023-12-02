BTS, Newjeans, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more bag trophies at 2023 Melon Music Awards

The 15th Melon Music Awards, also known as Melon Music Awards 2023, successfully hosted its annual ceremony on December 2nd. Organized by Kakao Entertainment, the prestigious event unfolded at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

About Melon Music Awards 2023

The confirmed lineup for Melon Music Awards 2023 featured powerhouse idol groups such as SHINee, NCT Dream, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE. Adding to the excitement, MMA surprised fans with last-minute additions, welcoming the esteemed presence of Lee Young Ji, Imase, and the band Silica Gel.

The theme for this year's Melon Music Awards was K-Pop Changes the World. Official information revealed that the voting for the Melon Top 10 and the newly introduced category began in early November. A noteworthy addition to the awards is the introduction of a new category called The Millions Top 10.

This award follows a concept similar to The Melon Top 10, but it specifically recognizes albums released in the last year that achieved over a million streams on the first day of their release. A total of 30 nominees were selected for this category. In line with the theme, The Millions Top 10 award serves as a special acknowledgment for albums that have significantly impacted the K-pop scene since their launch.

Winners of the 2023 Melon Awards

Winners of Top 10 Artists- Newjeans, aespa, IVE, NCT DREAM, (G)- IDLE, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, BTS, Lim Young Woong, BTS’ Jungkook

Winner of J-Pop Favorite Artist- imase

Winner of Hot Trend Award (Solo&Unit Of K-Pop Group)- BTS’ Jungkook

Winner of 1theK Global Icon – KISS OF LIFE

Winner of Best Group (Female) – NewJeans

Winners of Millions Top 10- Lim Young Woong, SEVENTEEN, SEVENTEEN-BSS, IVE, NCT Dream, NewJeans, aespa, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, BTS’ Jungkook

Winner of Best Music Style – Silica Gel

Winner of Best Performance (Female) – aespa

Winner of Best Performance (Male) – SEVENTEEN

Winner of Best Song Writer – Ryan Jhun

Winner of Stage of the Year – SHINee SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION]

Winner of Best Pop Artist – Charlie Puth

Winner of Best OST – Lim Jae Hyun Heaven (2023) from Beginning is the First Kiss

Winner of Best Solo (Male) – BTS’ Jungkook

Winner of Kakaobank Favorite Artist – BTS

Winner of Best Solo (Female) – Lee Young Ji

Winner of Best Group (Male) – NCT Dream

Winner of Best Music Video – STAYC Bubble

Advertisement

Winners of New Artist of the Year – ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE

Winner of Global Artist – aespa

Winner of Global Rising Artist – BOYNEXTDOOR

Winner of Song of the Year (Daesang) – NewJeans Ditto

Winner of Album of the Year (Daesang) – IVE I’ve IVE

Winner of Artist of the Year (Daesang) – NewJeans

Winner of Record of the Year (Daesang) – NCT Dream

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MAMA Awards 2023: SEVENTEEN, Somi, MAMA special stages and more; 10+ must-watch acts