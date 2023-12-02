BTS, Newjeans, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more bag trophies at 2023 Melon Music Awards
The Melon Music Awards 2023 took place today on December 2nd. BTS, Newjeans, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more grabbed major wins. Read on to know the full list.
Key Highlight
-
Winners of the 2023 Melon Music Awards are announced
-
BTS, Newjeans, Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more bag trophies
The 15th Melon Music Awards, also known as Melon Music Awards 2023, successfully hosted its annual ceremony on December 2nd. Organized by Kakao Entertainment, the prestigious event unfolded at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.
About Melon Music Awards 2023
The confirmed lineup for Melon Music Awards 2023 featured powerhouse idol groups such as SHINee, NCT Dream, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE. Adding to the excitement, MMA surprised fans with last-minute additions, welcoming the esteemed presence of Lee Young Ji, Imase, and the band Silica Gel.
The theme for this year's Melon Music Awards was K-Pop Changes the World. Official information revealed that the voting for the Melon Top 10 and the newly introduced category began in early November. A noteworthy addition to the awards is the introduction of a new category called The Millions Top 10.
This award follows a concept similar to The Melon Top 10, but it specifically recognizes albums released in the last year that achieved over a million streams on the first day of their release. A total of 30 nominees were selected for this category. In line with the theme, The Millions Top 10 award serves as a special acknowledgment for albums that have significantly impacted the K-pop scene since their launch.
Winners of the 2023 Melon Awards
Winners of Top 10 Artists- Newjeans, aespa, IVE, NCT DREAM, (G)- IDLE, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, BTS, Lim Young Woong, BTS’ Jungkook
Winner of J-Pop Favorite Artist- imase
Winner of Hot Trend Award (Solo&Unit Of K-Pop Group)- BTS’ Jungkook
Winner of 1theK Global Icon – KISS OF LIFE
Winner of Best Group (Female) – NewJeans
Winners of Millions Top 10- Lim Young Woong, SEVENTEEN, SEVENTEEN-BSS, IVE, NCT Dream, NewJeans, aespa, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, BTS’ Jungkook
Winner of Best Music Style – Silica Gel
Winner of Best Performance (Female) – aespa
Winner of Best Performance (Male) – SEVENTEEN
Winner of Best Song Writer – Ryan Jhun
Winner of Stage of the Year – SHINee SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION]
Winner of Best Pop Artist – Charlie Puth
Winner of Best OST – Lim Jae Hyun Heaven (2023) from Beginning is the First Kiss
Winner of Best Solo (Male) – BTS’ Jungkook
Winner of Kakaobank Favorite Artist – BTS
Winner of Best Solo (Female) – Lee Young Ji
Winner of Best Group (Male) – NCT Dream
Winner of Best Music Video – STAYC Bubble
Winners of New Artist of the Year – ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE
Winner of Global Artist – aespa
Winner of Global Rising Artist – BOYNEXTDOOR
Winner of Song of the Year (Daesang) – NewJeans Ditto
Winner of Album of the Year (Daesang) – IVE I’ve IVE
Winner of Artist of the Year (Daesang) – NewJeans
Winner of Record of the Year (Daesang) – NCT Dream
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: MAMA Awards 2023: SEVENTEEN, Somi, MAMA special stages and more; 10+ must-watch acts
Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean...