BTS, NewJeans, NCT 127, ATEEZ and more hold the top spots on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

BTS ’ Love Yourself: Her remarked its spot at no.1 while Proof, their latest album, holds no. 3 in its 31st week and RM’s solo album Indigo follows at no. 4. After debuting at No. 1 the previous week, ATEEZ’s album ‘SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS’ comes out at No. 2. Stray Kids’ popular release MAXIDENT makes a strong comeback at no. 7 while NCT 127’s 2 Baddies remains at no. 9 and NewJeans debut EP NewJeans makes a rise to no. 10!

ITZY’s last album CHESIRE comes in at no. 13 for the 6th consecutive week while TWICE’s Nayeon’s album IM NAYEON ranks at no. 14 and lastly, LE SSERAFIM’s mini album ANTIFRAGILE makes a re-entry at no. 15.

According to the latest chart released by Billboard (as of January 21), Jungkook's '2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar' official soundtrack 'Dreamers' ranked 13th in 'World Digital Song Sales'. 'Dreamers' showed off its strong music source power, charting for '8 consecutive weeks' on the 'World Digital Song Sales' chart, which represents global sales. In addition, 'Left and Right', in which Jungkook collaborated with American singer-songwriter and pop star Charlie Puth, was ranked 175th on the Billboard 'Global 200' chart for 26 weeks.

According to Spotify, the world's largest music streaming company, on the 22nd, 'Ditto', a b-side song from NewJeans' single album 'OMG' released on the 19th of last month, has been played a cumulative 103,209,410 times as of the 20th. With this, NewJeans’ Ditto became their third Spotify song to have been played 100 million times, following their debut songs 'Hype boy' and 'Attention'. 'Ditto' surpassed 100 million streams on the 33rd day, exceeding 'Hype boy' (achieved on the 98th day) by a large margin, setting a new record for Spotify's 100 million streams in the shortest period. Meanwhile, 'Ditto' entered the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' (January 21st) for the first time and ranked 96th, and is reaping favorable results on major overseas charts.

