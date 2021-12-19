BTS nominated for the Best International Group at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Adding another famed nomination to their bag, BTS is once again in the running for a BRIT Award. Popular as one of the biggest music nights in the United Kingdom, awarding the best acts in the music industry and applauding them for their commendable performances over the year, the 2022 BRIT Awards has announced BTS as one of the nominees for the Best International Group award.

The British music industry is notorious for being one of the toughest in the world to break into as is noted by multiple internationally acclaimed artists. This is their second nomination at the awards, as BTS became the first-ever Korean act to be up for a BRIT Award.

Last year, BTS was in the standing for the same award, then being pitted against the likes of groups Fontaines DC, Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, and Haim, the latter of which eventually took home the trophy. For the 2022 edition, BTS is now up against ABBA, Måneskin, Silk Sonic, and The War on Drugs to win the Best International Group. Check out the post below.

BTS was also recently revealed to be the most talked-about group on micro-blogging and social networking platform Tumblr, where members Jungkook, Jimin, V, SUGA, RM, Jin, and J-Hope were revealed to be the Top K-Pop Stars of 2021. Riding on the heels of their 4 sold-out So-Fi Stadium shows, the seven members are on a vacation and are expected to return for the Grammy Awards slated for January 31, where they have earned their second nomination.

The 2022 BRIT Awards will be held on 8 February, 2022.

