‘BTS is not even considering disbanding the group’; HYBE Labels CEO shuts down all speculations and rumours

HYBE CEO Park Ji Won sent an email to all HYBE employees regarding the rumours and speculations around BTS’ disbandment. The rumours began right after BTS’ ‘Festa Dinner Party’ where the members talked about taking a temporary hiatus to unwind and grow as a group and during that time, they will be focusing on their solo activities. Seeing this, many fans assumed the group was disbanding and it took less than 24 hours for the multiple reports to surface.

To combat that, the CEO wrote in the email, “Portions of the ‘BTS FESTA Dinner Party’ video are being blown out of proportion and wrongly interpreted, which is leading to the spread of false information. The group is currently not even thinking of disbanding and there is no process going on regarding the disbandment of the group.”

Regarding the members’ work, he said, “They've already been set up or currently in the works. They'll be announced soon, and there'll be an effect between their individual and group activities. In the case of group activities, the promotions for their 'Proof' album are already happening, and more group activities are in the process of setting up. BTS have had long-term breaks before in the past, and through this period of individual promotions, each member will be able to have their own break and individual activities.”

Previously, during the dinner party, members said that J-Hope’s solo album will be released first, following with the rest. Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook and SUGA are already working on their solo mixtapes, leaving the fans very excited!

