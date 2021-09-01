BTS’ ‘Not Today’ achieves THIS milestone making it their 12th music video to do so

BTS just does not stop bringing in their achievements. The world-famous septet is known for rising on the charts and their songs never stopping to bring more views but YouTube seems to be their land as one after the other, the BTS music videos keep adding milestone numbers to the views. This time the music video for their 2017 release ‘Not Today’ has joined 11 others before it.

The inspirational anthem has recorded 500 million views for the official music video of the song released on the HYBE LABELS (formerly known as BigHit Entertainment) YouTube channel. The achievement comes after more than four and a half years since the release of the music video on Feb 19, 2017. The 500 million views mark was crossed around 11 AM KST (7:30 AM IST) on September 1 making it their 12th video to do so.

The song was released as a part of BTS’ repackaged album 'You Never Walk Alone' as a b-side track possessing empowering lyrics that speak about not giving up and asking death to come back some other day as they shoot towards their goals. The cinematic music video shot in a critically cold climate as the members act out each difficult scene has received much love over the years.

The other BTS music videos to reach 500 million views are ‘DNA’, ‘Fire’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, ‘IDOL’, ‘Dope’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’.

Time to watch the ‘Not Today’ video once again!

