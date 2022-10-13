BTS on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant confidently answers question for THIS amount
BTS ARMY on Indian television show KBC 14, is a joyous moment for all fans.
BTS is no less than a phenomenon that has lasted for years and shows potential to continue for many more. It has become common knowledge to be aware of their worldwide influence and especially in India where millions of their fans originate from. Having established themselves at a global standing, they are very well on their way to become household names in the country.
KBC:
The famed TV show named ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which stands for ‘Who’ll be the millionaire’ stars veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bacchan as its host and is currently in its 14th edition. On its episode airing October 12, it saw the contestant being asked about the septet, “The band BTS, having Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?”, it read. The options presented were South Korea, Iran, Sri Lanka and Mongolia, in that order.
BTS:
The response from the contestant was immediate and certain as she asked to lock the answer as South Korea, earning herself 5000 rupees. Amitabh Bacchan noted her immediate smile and congratulated her on the win, which made fans of the group and viewers of the show, wonder if the dentist was originally a BTS fan.
Meanwhile, BTS is expected to perform in a grandiose setting for their upcoming concert in Busan as a part of the promotional activities for the 2030 World EXPO for which the South Korean city is bidding. The essentially “free” concert will see a crowd of almost 100K expected visitors to the city as they take part in the various celebrations. Moreover, it will be streamed through a live broadcast for fans worldwide on October 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).
