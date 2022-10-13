BTS on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant confidently answers question for THIS amount

BTS is no less than a phenomenon that has lasted for years and shows potential to continue for many more. It has become common knowledge to be aware of their worldwide influence and especially in India where millions of their fans originate from. Having established themselves at a global standing, they are very well on their way to become household names in the country.

KBC:

The famed TV show named ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which stands for ‘Who’ll be the millionaire’ stars veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bacchan as its host and is currently in its 14th edition. On its episode airing October 12, it saw the contestant being asked about the septet, “The band BTS, having Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?”, it read. The options presented were South Korea, Iran, Sri Lanka and Mongolia, in that order.