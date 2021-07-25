BTS open heartedly talk about being millennial artists, Billboard achievements and lot more with SBS

On July 24, SBS conducted an interview with world renowned artists BTS and touched upon many topics during the session. The special number 8 became the focus of the interview as BTS were celebrating their 8th debut anniversary, their 8th No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Butter and Permission to Dance and they appeared on the 8 o’clock news- pretty special way to celebrate their achievements. SBS talked of many aspects of BTS’ achievements, hopes, fears and dreams that crept up in the last year or so.

There is no doubt in the fact that BTS is the most popular group in the world and they are so big that even the pandemic could not put a damper on their achievements, rather became a breeding ground for their wins. SBS began the interview by talking about the Billboard Hot 100 achievements- 8 to be exact, in just the first half of the year. They also talked about Butter ‘passing the baton’ to Permission to Dance and how rare the achievement is as it only happened two times before, making it 3rd time in history. RM had a few thoughts on this, he said that none of this could be possible without ARMY. ARMY’s unconditional support kept them going, even during the pandemic.

They also talked about being appointed as ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’. RM said that it was an honour and the reason behind such a decision was because being millennials themselves, they have grown with the new generation as well as seen how the older generations lived, which gave them a unique perspective.

When asked about the special meaning behind the Permission to Dance choreography, J-Hope explained that they wanted to make music accessible to everyone and which is why the choreography has gestures from international sign language. V was asked about the meaning of the B-side Blue and Grey from ‘Life Goes On’ and he said that the song was written during the initial months of pandemic as words of comfort to people suffering from mental health issues. Blue represents anxiety while Grey represents melancholy- the two common feelings amongst the people during one of the toughest times in human history.

The interview ended with Jungkook expressing that he is a person who always wants to do a lot of things but is currently happy in the place that he is- with his family and making music for the fans who do everything to see them succeed in life.

