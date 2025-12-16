BTS OT7 livestream: RM gets driver’s license, group reveals year-end plans and wonders if SUGA secretly got married

BTS finally turned on a full group livestream after over five months, and the fans couldn’t be happier! As RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined in for a chat with their fans after a long time, the familiar chaotic feel set in. And while they spoke about everything and nothing in particular, a big announcement dropped from the leader, who revealed that he had finally gotten his driver’s license.

BTS member RM receives a driver’s license

RM was the only BTS member who was without a driver’s license and would need to be driven around. However, that has changed now as the star revealed how he had managed to succeed in his driving test. J-Hope teased him that there were rumors he failed it once, and the rapper added how he ended up surpassing a line in the center while making a U-turn due to the wiped away paint, but in the end, he received his driver’s license. The members congratulated him on successfully doing so and asked him to take the wheel the next time they’re out. The BTS leader added that he could drive but needed practice with parking.

The most common comment during the team’s livestream continues to be ‘Yoongi marry me,’ aimed at member SUGA. The members asked the rapper if he had secretly gotten married without their knowledge. Meanwhile, Jimin shared that by this time, he must have someone in his heart. The hilarious situation made everyone laugh out loud.

Their discussions about the upcoming album continued, and as the fans asked the members to keep turning on the livestream often, they decided to do a year-end party where they would wear suits. Just like this, an upcoming live session was planned for BTS ARMY to look forward to. While the grandeur of Jin’s house made them want to host it there, the boys decided to stick to the company office.

Meanwhile, BTS has recently been working on their comeback album, said to be released in March 2026, with all songs reportedly already recorded.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about BTS’ Jung Kook’s GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition