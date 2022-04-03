BTS OT7 to perform at the Grammy Awards after Jungkook recovers from COVID-19?

On April 3, BIGHIT MUSIC took to Weverse to announce that BTS’ golden maknae will be returning to the scheduled events after concluding self-quarantine. He had suffered a mild throat during the quarantine but quickly recovered soon after. The group will finally come together for the new Grammy Awards.

Here is the full announcement:-

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that BTS member Jung Kook has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2 (PT). Jung Kook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jung Kook can resume his daily activities from today. He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has made a recovery from it. Upon conclusion of the quarantine, Jung Kook took a rapid antigen test in the United States to join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. The result came back negative, and the awards organizer has approved of his Grammy Awards participation.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concern for our artists’ health. We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.

Jungkook is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. In a 2019 survey conducted by Gallup Korea, Jungkook ranked as the third most-loved celebrity of the year in South Korea. In February 2022, Jungkook sang the soundtrack for ‘7fates Chakho’, a new BTS-based webtoon.

Titled ‘Stay Alive’, and produced by fellow BTS member Suga, the song earned Jungkook his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with its debut at number 95, and his first solo top-ten entry on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S chart at number eight. In the UK, it became the first Korean soundtrack in history to debut on the OCC's Official Singles Chart, entering the ranking at number 89.

