BTS’ Outro: Tear reigns at No. 1 on US iTunes charts for first time since 2018 release

While all the BTS members have enrolled in the South Korean military to fulfill their mandatory service, their songs are ruling the global charts, keeping their fans delighted. On December 14, BTS’ song Outro: Tear, which was released in 2018, reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes song charts. What’s noteworthy is that the song has managed to enrapture the audience even after five years of release.

Meanwhile, another song by BTS titled Spring Day has also topped the iTunes song charts in 83 countries.

BTS’ Outro: Tear’ ranks No. 1 on the US iTunes charts

BTS’ Outro: Tear is a fast rap song that was released as the final track on the 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear, performed by SUGA, J-Hope, and RM. It is the group’s third album in Korean language and also their sixth overall studio album. Consisting of eleven tracks, the album's concept is related to the agony of separation.

In May 2020, BTS member SUGA revealed the Outro Tear song is dedicated to the team members, as depicted in its heartbreaking lyrics. It is inspired by the time when the group had considered disbandment due to the pressure they had experienced at the beginning of their career.

As Outro Tear started trending again on iTunes Charts, K-netizens took a moment to reminisce about the powerful melody!

More about BTS

BTS is undeniably one of the biggest K-pop boy groups of all time. The septet features Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They debuted in 2013 with a single album titled 2 Cool 4 Skool. Signed under BIGHIT Entertainment, the group has climbed the ladder of massive success over the years and contributed to bringing K-pop to the international music scene.

Recently, BTS was revealed to be the most searched K-pop boy group of all time on Google. Currently, BTS is making headlines because the remaining members of the group namely, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted in the army in December. Jin became the first member to enroll in the military in 2022, followed by J-Hope and SUGA in 2023.

