BTS’ Outro: Tear reigns at No. 1 on US iTunes charts for first time since 2018 release
Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently serving in the army, but their song Outro Tear is making buzz. Read to know about the rap song that is winning the hearts of BTS ARMY!
-
BTS’ Outro: Tear has earned the first spot on US iTunes charts
-
BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted in the military in December
While all the BTS members have enrolled in the South Korean military to fulfill their mandatory service, their songs are ruling the global charts, keeping their fans delighted. On December 14, BTS’ song Outro: Tear, which was released in 2018, reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes song charts. What’s noteworthy is that the song has managed to enrapture the audience even after five years of release.
Meanwhile, another song by BTS titled Spring Day has also topped the iTunes song charts in 83 countries.
BTS’ Outro: Tear’ ranks No. 1 on the US iTunes charts
BTS’ Outro: Tear is a fast rap song that was released as the final track on the 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear, performed by SUGA, J-Hope, and RM. It is the group’s third album in Korean language and also their sixth overall studio album. Consisting of eleven tracks, the album's concept is related to the agony of separation.
In May 2020, BTS member SUGA revealed the Outro Tear song is dedicated to the team members, as depicted in its heartbreaking lyrics. It is inspired by the time when the group had considered disbandment due to the pressure they had experienced at the beginning of their career.
As Outro Tear started trending again on iTunes Charts, K-netizens took a moment to reminisce about the powerful melody!
Take a look at few fan reactions:
More about BTS
BTS is undeniably one of the biggest K-pop boy groups of all time. The septet features Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They debuted in 2013 with a single album titled 2 Cool 4 Skool. Signed under BIGHIT Entertainment, the group has climbed the ladder of massive success over the years and contributed to bringing K-pop to the international music scene.
Recently, BTS was revealed to be the most searched K-pop boy group of all time on Google. Currently, BTS is making headlines because the remaining members of the group namely, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted in the army in December. Jin became the first member to enroll in the military in 2022, followed by J-Hope and SUGA in 2023.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS’ V, Jungkook, NewJeans, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and more bag nominations at the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more