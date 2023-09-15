'BTS paved the way': RM reacts to fans' comment during live session, spills details about upcoming project

BTS' RM took to Weverse to have a live with the fans and do a chit-chat session with them. He talked about his birthday, thanked fans for the lovely wishes, and shared details of his upcoming project. When asked by fans to share a spoiler, BTS' RM jokingly remarked "My existence is literally like a spoiler because my team will damn kill me right away. Maybe they'll be watching this live too, so nah I can't."

RM reacts to a fan's comment

During the live, one of the fans commented that BTS paved the way to which BTS' RM reacted "BTS paved the way haha that's funny but that's true! for sure why not." The man himself accepted the fact and now the whole fandom beams with pride which is indeed true. This has been the longest ongoing debate among K-pop fans about who opened the doors for the K-pop music industry to be a part of the global music industry on a larger scale. He thanked fans for all the birthday wishes he received this year on turning 29. RM shared little details from day-to-day life and some of the thoughts he had for a while now. Watch one of the snippets from his live below:

BTS' RM shares news about his upcoming project

While talking with ARMY (BTS' fans) RM shared that there is a new project that's upcoming. He shared that the news will start to open up in October about what kind of a project it is. He assured fans that it is not an album release and that he cannot say anything further about this upcoming project because his team has instructed him not to. Fans were excited to know that something was in the works. Recently BTS' RM graced the cover of Dazed Korea for the October issue. He made his official solo debut in 2022 with the release of Indigo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V wraps up Layover with For Us, releases soulful music video to celebrate solo album’s journey